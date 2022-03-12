WATCH: Michigan vs. Indiana Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Wolverines had a shot at being comfortably “in” the NCAA Tournament if they could just get past the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. A 17-point lead early in the second half made it seem like Michigan was clearly on their way to punching their ticket to the postseason. A nice feed from Dickinson to Brooks at just under the 13-minute mark would mark the last bucket the Wolverines would score for the next 11 minutes.

In that 11 minutes, Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers heated up, building up a 7 point lead with only a few minutes to go. Despite a transition 3 from Eli Brooks to pull the Wolverines within a pair, a turnover from Diabate with 15 seconds to play ultimately doomed Michigan and knocked them out of the tournament. Now the Wolverines have to await other conference tournaments to conclude before their fate is sealed on Selection Sunday.

