WATCH: Michigan vs. Iowa Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Watch out, the Wolverines are starting to put it together. Behind a career high 28 points from Moussa Diabate, the Michigan Wolverines downed the Iowa Hawkeyes 84-79 in a key away game for Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes. With this win, one would have to think Michigan is squarely on the bubble.

Despite a tough end of conference season for Juwan Howard’s squad, you have to feel optimistic at how the Wolverines are playing down the stretch. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below on Michigan’s performance in this win, as well as your thoughts on their NCAA tournament hopes.

