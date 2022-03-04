WATCH: Michigan vs. Iowa Basketball Highlights & Analysis

It was a rough start for the Michigan Wolverines when it came to a key component of the game of basketball: shooting. The Wolverines started cold from deep and missed a few easy shots. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray nailed 3 straight deep shots en route to a 15-point first half. Michigan found themselves down 17 after the first half and not a lot of answers.

The second half didn’t really spell much different for Michigan. Despite a couple brief runs, Jordan Bohanan continued to rain in the three-pointers and maintain a healthy double digit lead throughout the first 10 minutes of the second stanza. The Wolverines did pull within 7 late in the game with less than 3 minutes to go, but ultimately a few turnovers ended the game with a tough loss.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!