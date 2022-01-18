WATCH: Michigan vs. Maryland Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Coming into this game, it felt like desperation for the Michigan Wolverines basketball team. It was the mark of a full month since the last Wolverines victory on the hardfloor, against Southern Utah back on December 18th. The Wolverines did what they had to, turning out a comfortable 83-64 win against a struggling Maryland Terrapins squad at the Crisler Center.

Hunter Dickinson returned to the line-up and immediately had his presence felt, dishing out 6 assists throughout the night and leading the team with 21 points. Youngsters Caleb Houstan and Mousa Diabate added 16 and 14 points, respectively, with Houstan especially looking much better shooting the ball and more comfortable on offense as a whole. All in all, this was a game the team desperately needed to get back on track. Now the question remains, can they string together a couple of wins to turn around the season?

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!