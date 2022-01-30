WATCH: Michigan vs. Michigan State Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Sometimes you just don’t have it. That was my initial thought after watching the Michigan Wolverines fall in a blowout loss to the Michigan State Spartans 83-67 on Saturday afternoon. Despite 25 points from Hunter Dickinson and solid play from freshman Moussa Diabate, the firepower of the Spartans proved to be too much for the Wolverines to handle.

Michigan State leaned on their star freshman Max Christie, putting up 16 points and making things difficult for Michigan’s guards. The defense of the Wolverines struggled to keep up with the frantic pace of the Spartans, and often found themselves out of position on ball screens, leaving far too many open looks from the 3-point line.

The Wolverines drop to 10-8 on the season and are officially out of time to figure things out. They sit at 8th in the Big Ten and lack the resume necessary at this point to even sniff the NCAA tournament.

