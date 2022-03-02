WATCH: Michigan vs. Michigan State Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines could do no wrong in the first half, taking a 16-point lead into halftime over their in-state rival Michigan State Spartans. Leading the way for Michigan was Hunter Dickinson, who struggled in the first meeting against the Spartans, but added 12 points in the first stanza. Williams added 9 points to get the Wolverines going early with a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Even more impressive than their red-hot shooting was the defense. Swarming and suffocating, Michigan State was forced into frequent late shot clocks and tough shots.

The second half kept the momentum going, with Caleb Houstan joining the fun and Dickinson staying hot. The big man for the Wolverines got his career high with 33 points, accumulating 10 of those points in a 4-minute stretch late in the game. The Spartans simply had no answer for Hunter Dickinson, who put together what was his best performance in the maize and blue uniform. Despite a couple runs from the Spartans, Michigan never let the lead dwindle within single digits.

This was an absolutely massive win for Michigan’s chances to get to the NCAA tournament, and of course it’s always a great time beating little brother. Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!