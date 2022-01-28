WATCH: Michigan vs. Northwestern Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines are quietly on a roll! After an up and down start to the season, the Wolverines notched their third victory in a row in a 72-70 thrilling victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. Caleb Houstan and Devante Jones were the stories in this one, scoring 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Houstan has looked like a completely different player these past few games, hitting consistently from 3-pt land and showing more confidence throughout his play. Jones had an extremely efficient day, providing solid leadership and key free throws down the stretch to keep Northwestern just far enough away.

The other story of this game was the fouls. 46 fouls, to be exact. Both bigs Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate fouled out in this game, and Northwestern found themselves in foul trouble in the second half, as well. Despite that, the team held composure and received great minutes from walk-on Jaron Faulds to push through adversity to win.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

