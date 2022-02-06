WATCH: Michigan vs. Purdue Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Sometimes you just don’t have the guys. Playing against a top-5 Boilermakers squad at their place was set to be a tall ask, already, and when Edey and Ivey are on, you’re going to have a rough time. The big men for Purdue in Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 32 points, and talented youngster Jaden Ivey came alive in the second half, scoring 23 points in a game that Purdue led the entire way.

Despite Hunter Dickinson adding 28 points in a stellar performance, the supporting cast wasn’t enough to propel the Wolverines ahead. Jones & Houstan were the only other Wolverines scoring in double digits at 13 points and 11 points, respectively. All in all, it was a game that could have gone much worse, but still shows up as a loss on the record. Michigan drops to 11-9 as each game puts the NCAA Tournament further and further out of reach.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

