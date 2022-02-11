WATCH: Michigan vs. Purdue Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines put together a complete performance against the #3 team in the nation. A 24-point victory over the Purdue Boilermakers surprised pretty much everyone on Thursday night, providing the Wolverines with a quadrant 1 win that will go a long way in keeping Michigan’s NCAA tournament hopes alive.

The effort from the Wolverines was widespread. All five starters had double digit points, with Hunter Dickinson leading the way with 22. Eli Brooks had an electric stretch during the second half, getting 8 straight points for the Wolverines to further distance themselves from Purdue. He totaled 18 on the night, and Diabate matched his career high with 15 points. As a team, Michigan shot over 50% from the field, including a 12-21 mark from three-point land.

Now it’s all about keeping the momentum going into a final stretch of the schedule that sees Michigan playing 5 more ranked teams. Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

