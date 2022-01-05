WATCH: Michigan vs. Rutgers Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines were playing from behind before the initial jump ball in Piscataway against the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Key Wolverines off the bench in Terrance Williams, Brandon Johns, and Frankie Collins were not available due to COVID-19. Additionally, Zeb Jackson didn’t make the trip for personal reasons. With a short bench, there were complications in how to approach this Big Ten match-up for Juwan Howard’s squad that has already been struggling at this point in the season.

Then you have to consider that the worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten in Rutgers started the game 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, and that’s not a recipe for success as a Wolverine. A late 7-0 run led by Eli Brooks brought the deficit within single digits late in the first half only down 9 at half where seemingly everything went wrong.

Nothing sums up the second half quite like a missed dunk from Moussa Diabate leading right to a corner three for Rutgers to go up by 17 points. The Wolverines put together some stretches, pulling within 10 at times, but Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and company continued to keep things out of touch for Michigan. The Wolverines fall to 7-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

