WATCH: Michigan vs. Rutgers Basketball Highlights & Analysis

I tend to avoid terms like “must-win” when talking about a particular game, but this might have been one for the Michigan Wolverines. In the first game of the 5-game suspension of Juwan Howard, Phil Martelli led the team to a crucial 71-62 victory over the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. This was the final non-Q1 game on the schedule for Michigan, so for a team desperately in need of some wins to close the season, it’s easy to see why this one falls within that category for keeping NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Caleb Houstan led the team with 21 points with 5 three-pointers, adding an offensive spark and key minutes that were desperately needed without Moussa Diabate or Terrance Williams. Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

