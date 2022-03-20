WATCH: Michigan vs. Tennessee Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines have punched their ticket to the program’s fifth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA tournament with a 76-68 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. As the 3-seed, many (including myself) had the Volunteers as a dark horse to make the final four or even winning it all, due to a 13-1 record heading into this match-up against the Wolverines and a strong SEC conference this year. Despite losing Devante Jones after the first half, Michigan leaned on Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks with 20+ point performances to make the difference.

Dickinson established himself early with a pair of three pointers, then got up to speed on the inside, doing a lot of work on the block en route to a 27 point performance. For Eli Brooks, whether it was a blow by lay-up or a midrange, the veteran was extremely efficient in his 23 points, hitting 9 of 14 from the floor. Diabate added 13 points and Terrance Williams had an excellent stretch late in the game, adding a few key putbacks and rebounds to help ice the game.

Michigan’s doing enough to win, and still has plenty of turnovers to clean up on to improve themselves. When they’re playing well, the Wolverines can beat anybody, as Tennessee learned. Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!



