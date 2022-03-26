WATCH: Michigan vs. Villanova Basketball Highlights & Analysis

After an up and down season, the Michigan Wolverines are headed home after a 63-55 loss at the hands of a familiar foe, the Villanova Wildcats. Michigan had their chances with 29 dunk or layup attempts. Unfortunately, the Wolverines couldn’t take advantage of those chances, shooting 41% on those close shot attempts.

Like it has been all season, Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 15 points and 15 rebounds, but couldn’t hit consistently, and gave up a fair amount of buckets to the Wildcats defensively. Beyond him, Eli Brooks was the only other Michigan player in double digits with 14 points. The veteran was truly the only shooting threat for the Wolverines on the night, as no other player was able to score more than 7 points.

Although the season overall came up below expectations for many, it was quite the accomplishment to make it to the Sweet 16, and nice to see a few more games of Eli Brooks, Devante Jones, and Hunter Dickinson, before the next step in their careers.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

