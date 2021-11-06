WATCH: Michigan vs. Wayne State Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines picked up a comfortable 87-54 victory over Wayne State in the first live-action game in front of fans. Despite 17 turnovers and a couple stretches where Wayne State had extended runs against the Wolverines, Michigan put together a 21-0 flurry towards the end of the first half to build a large margin and put the game away early.

It was the first time fans got to sneak a peak at true freshmen five-star players Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate in a Michigan uniform. Despite Houston starting and having a solid outing, Diabate's tantalizing talent stole the show. With a team-high 14 points, the towering freshman showed there's substance to the offseason chatter within the program ahead of this season.

In this video, I take a look at the highlights, break down some key plays, and give some key takeaways moving forward into next week's match-up against Buffalo. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below and what your favorite play of the game was.