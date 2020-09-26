 TheWolverine - WATCH: Michigan Wolverines Football Pledge Tavierre Dunlap's 99-Yard TD
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 09:16:38 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Michigan Wolverines Football Pledge Tavierre Dunlap's 99-Yard TD

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap of Del Valle, Texas had another big game last night. He ripped off this 99-yard touchdown run to help lead his team to a 28-13 win over Round Rock McNeil.

Here's the footage, compliments of former U-M kicker John Albertson.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football Running Back Pledge Tavierre Dunlap ripped off a 99-yard touchdown run.
Michigan Wolverines football Running Back Pledge Tavierre Dunlap ripped off a 99-yard touchdown run. (Sam Spiegelman)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}