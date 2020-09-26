TheWolverine - WATCH: Michigan Wolverines Football Pledge Tavierre Dunlap's 99-Yard TD

WATCH: Michigan Wolverines Football Pledge Tavierre Dunlap's 99-Yard TD
Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap of Del Valle, Texas had another big game last night. He ripped off this 99-yard touchdown run to help lead his team to a 28-13 win over Round Rock McNeil.
Here's the footage, compliments of former U-M kicker John Albertson.
