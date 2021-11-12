WATCH: Red Zone Offense Analysis - TMB(Film)R with Stephen Osentoski

The Wolverines have struggled in the red zone this year. While their red zone touchdown percentage is 122nd in the nation and definitely needs some work, they’re actually 3rd in the Big Ten in red zone points per red zone attempt, and are 10th in red zone attempts, overall. So, the full picture of the red zone offensive woes is that the Wolverines have a very good offense getting within the 20-yard line very often, are almost always getting away with points, but simply needs to turn those field goals into touchdowns.

So what’s actually going on here? Is it bad luck? Can it be attributed to coaching or execution issues? Let’s dive into the film and get a definitive answer to what’s going on. Leave a comment with your thoughts and don’t forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel while you’re there!

