It's one of the best catches of the year and one of the better ones you're ever going to see as Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson opened up the scoring against Nebraska with a highlight play.

On the Wolverines' first drive of the game, J.J. McCarthy threw a pass into heavy winds to the back of the endzone to find Wilson who lept up in the air and pinned a touchdown reception behind the head of the Huskers defender.

You can watch the play in the embed below.