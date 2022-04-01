WATCH: Top 3 Spring Game Things to Watch

Heading into the Michigan Football spring game, there are a few questions I was asking myself about the 2022 season. What will the level of cohesion be on the offensive line given a few new pieces? With the departure of veteran Brad Hawkins and talented athlete Daxton Hill, what will the safety room look like moving forward? Finally, replacing Aiden Hutchinson & David Ojabo is going to be quite the task for the Wolverines. What will it take to do so?

I take a look at each of these topics, and mention the key players expected to step up at each of these positions. Let me know the biggest questions you have for the returning Big Ten champions heading into the 2022 season in the comments below.

