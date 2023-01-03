It is January. There are still NFL decisions to be made and some players will enter the portal. I am willing to make some guesses, but obviously know this will all be fluid. Some position groups are already pretty obvious, some are a complete crapshoot. But Michigan is looking at arguably its best roster in a very long time. Let's have some fun and see how the depth chart sits today.

QUARTERBACK DEPTH PLAYER STARTER JJ McCarthy BACKUP Davis Warren 3RD STRING Jack Tuttle (TRANSFER) DEPTH Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, Kendrick Bell (RECRUIT)

For the first time in the Harbaugh era, Michigan has zero quarterback controversy heading into the offseason. JJ McCarthy will return as a starter and will likely be a popular name on preseason award watch lists. Davis Warren appears to be staying at Michigan, which would be a massive win for the Wolverines. I expect him to be the de facto backup next season as he continues his development toward potentially being the Michigan starter as early as 2024. I say defacto because Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle brings so much experience. But Tuttle is coming to bring that experience to the QB room as a leader and a valuable piece in meetings and practice. Who plays may be situational, but I think he is third-string. Alex Orji is set to return, and while I do think a position change is still possible, as QB there would likely be more packages run next year for him, post-redshirt season.

RUNNING BACK DEPTH PLAYER STARTER Blake Corum STARTER Donovan Edwards SPELL CJ Stokes / Cole Cabana (RECRUIT) SHORT YARDAGE Kalel Mullings DEPTH Tavierre Dunlap, Leon Franklin, Isaiah Gash, Benjamin Hall (RECRUIT)

For now, today, I think Blake Corum returns. Obviously, if he does, he is once again RB1 and likely the Heisman favorite. Donovan Edwards would be RB1B and hopefully able to stay healthy. We didn’t get to see much of the duo at full strength this year, but when we did, they were unreal. Just ask Penn State. Edwards would obviously be RB1 if Corum were to go to the NFL, but either way, he is a serious Heisman candidate because of his threat in the passing game. CJ Stokes came out of fall camp on fire and locked into the RB3 role. His freshman season was derailed after a fumble against Maryland and the team seemed to have confidence issues with him after he missed two huge rushing lanes against Ohio State. I expect Stokes to bounce back next season, but he will face competition from freshman Cole Cabana. Cabana is a burner and will be too good to not see the field in 2023. Kalel Mullings to RB appears to be permanent, and he is likely to assume a short-yardage role in 2023. He has tons of potential there, and an offseason at the position instead of a linebacker will only help.

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH PLAYER X Darrius Clemons Z Roman Wilson SLOT AJ Henning/Tyler Morris BACKUP X Amorion Walker, Peyton O’Leary, Cristian Dixon BACKUP Z Andrel Anthony, Karmello English (RECRUIT), Frederick Moore (RECRUIT) BACKUP SLOT Semaj Morgan (RECRUIT)

I am going to hedge the wide receivers like I always do when I do a depth chart. Michigan has never run standard 3 wide sets, players rotate, and they have recruited guys that can line all over. Also, there is a good chance we could see some portal attrition here in the very near future, so we will work with what we have. The one spot I am extremely confident in is Darrius Clemons stepping in as the X receiver. He has all the size, speed, and tools you would want. He should have a breakout season on the outside. I am torn with the other outside spot. Roman Wilson played almost exclusively in the slot during the season. Against TCU, he was outside more and had a massive game. With a less obvious replacement for Bell, I think Wilson takes this spot, but can obviously still line up in the slot. With Wilson outside this obviously sets up well for AJ Henning to finally see starting snaps in the slot. He will be challenged by Tyler Morris, who of the “freak show” freshmen receivers saw the most action in 2023. Regardless of how they line up, those 4 will be part of the top 5. The other is Andrel Anthony. This was obviously not the year many expected for Anthony, but he should have big opportunities next season, or he could choose to pursue a fresh start. He arguably could develop into the starting Z, and Wilson could move back to the slot. Amorion Walker is likely the other name to watch on the outside. Michigan for the second year in a row brings in a very talented trio of receivers. Karmello English, Semaj Morgan, and Frederick Moore could each see the field as much as this year's freshmen class, if not more.

TIGHT END DEPTH PLAYER STARTER Colston Loveland STARTER AJ Barner H-BACK Max Bredeson DEPTH Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein, Zach Marshall, Deakon Tonielli

This is likely the most solidified and easiest-to-predict group. While it would have been better to have a healthy All or Schoonmaker throughout the season, you can’t understate the value of the playing time Colston Loveland earned this year. He climbed the depth chart to TE2 as a freshman and made serious contributions at the end of the year. He is going to be one of the more unique receiving threats Michigan has had at tight end. I was on his hype train all offseason, get ready for it again in 2023. I don’t know if I could have dreamt up a better addition than AJ Barner. He is going to thrive in the Schoon role, solid blocking, a great receiving threat up the seam and outside. Can take a pass for long yards after the catch and has the ability to win jump balls in the red zone. Expect Max Bredeson to once again serve in his blocking and H-Back-type role. He will battle with Matthew Hibner who saw snaps against TCU and Marlin Klein. Don’t be surprised if either Zach Marshall or Deakon Tonielli have a similar rise and impact to what Loveland was able to do this year.

OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH PLAYER LT Jeff Persi LG Trevor Keegan C Drake Nugent RG LaDarius Henderson RT Karsen Barnhart/Trente Jones TACKLE DEPTH Tristan Bounds, Andrew Gentry, Myles Hinton, Connor Jones GUARD DEPTH Giovanni El-Hadi, Reece Atteberry, Raheem Anderson CENTER DEPTH Greg Crippen, Raheem Anderson