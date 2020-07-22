TheWolverine - Wednesday's Leftovers: Chet Holmgren prediction; Harrison Ingram leaders

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75



Can i get a way too eary prediction for Chet Holmgren? Dont say Zags please lol — ExpHoops (@ExpHoops) July 19, 2020

Sorry to tell you but I am going to go with Gonzaga. I don’t see them striking out on both Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren and with the latter having a greater connection to the program in good friend and former school and travel teammate, Jalen Suggs, Mark Few has some things working in his favor. Throw in that Holmgren has already visited officially and the Zags have a leg up compared to others. I don’t foresee an early commitment and there is still some time for the others to make up ground. Memphis and its pro-style offense have intrigued Holmgren, while North Carolina has done the same. Don’t discount Minnesota either, and while the Gophers have had issues keeping the best in the state, Holmgren’s mom worked for the school and his dad played there. Georgetown, Michigan and Ohio State round out his final list. Much still has to play out in the coming months as far as his college visits. Gonzaga is in a good spot but it is far from a done deal.

Harrison Ingram has an Instagram post regarding the ranking the contenders you did for him. He said something that made me think he was close to another list cut. Who do you think will be in his top list when it comes out? — Butch Haniger (@TheButchHaniger) July 19, 2020

Harrison Ingram (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I haven’t heard much as far as an updated final list for Harrison Ingram but I doubt I would be that far off with who was included within his finalists on the Rankings the Contenders article we completed on the five-star last week. If there is one program that I should have included on it, Tennessee would be it, but I also see there being various tiers for the race for Ingram. Purdue and Stanford take up the upper-tier within his recruitment. Then comes North Carolina, and a mixture of Louisville, Michigan and Tennessee. The Wolverines may have some issues since it has already landed two on the perimeter, but Juwan Howard has continued to make a push. Tennessee is trying to put together the best class in America, which has intrigued Ingram. Louisville wants the home run hit and has centered upon the five-star. I don’t see it in the cards for UNC, at least with where things stand now. However, its in-state rival, Duke, could make a late run if an offer is eventually made. The Blue Devils have continued their discourse with him and while they sit with AJ Griffin’s commitment, Ingram comes more in the ballhandling variety compared to Griffin’s slashing, scoring attack. A commitment is not near, which gives Duke time to make up ground. Don’t bet against Purdue or Stanford, but the Blue Devils could have the proper ammo to take their shot.

What next for Michigan recruiting — Bernard Geter (@King887) July 19, 2020

What a run for Howard and his staff in Ann Arbor. After coming to a bitter end in the 2020 class with Josh Christopher flipping to Arizona State and Isaiah Todd walking away at the eleventh hour for the G-League, Michigan has been on a tear of late. It has received the commitments of three Rivals150 prospects and more could be ahead. Though none are on the cusp of their commitments, landing another ballhandling guard is a must. Angelo Brizzi, Jalen Warley and Harrison Ingram are all Michigan targets. Villanova is going to be very hard to beat for Brizzi and Ingram might be difficult snag but I like Michigan’s connections with Warley thanks to the presence of Phil Martelli, who coached his father and uncle at St. Joe's, on staff. Miami, Oregon, and Virginia are three to beat for him but the Wolverines will have a shot. Michigan also needs to replace center Austin Davis after the season. Holmgren included the Wolverines among his final seven, and Charles Bediako holds Michigan high up on his list, too, but keep an eye on Efton Reid. He recently decided to take a prep year in the fall but there is a chance that he could attend college in the fall.

Do you expect Florida to play fast pace shoot quick style ball this season? — Scott Garfinkel (@scottgar0814) July 19, 2020

Mike White has to! I get why he geared his offense more towards the half-court last season. Kerry Blackshear was not someone that was going to flourish in an up-and-down system and using him in the half-court accentuated his polished 20-foot-and-in game. The same could be said for Andrew Nembhard. Though he lacks explosiveness, his IQ, passing abilities and ball screen weaponry is among the best in the sport. Next season is a different story; White implored his coaching staff to bring in ample amounts of athleticism and it could not have fulfilled that request any better. Sitting out this past season was Cleveland State transfer Tyree Applebee and Anthony Duruji, the latter who could rival returning sophomore Scottie Lewis in the hops category. Speaking of Lewis, he may have been shortchanged last season where he is definitely best playing off his instincts and within high-tempo affairs. Throw in Tre Mann, Keyontae Johnson and Omar Payne, and a more free-flowing approach would work in the favor of practically each of its personnel members. If there is one question on the docket, it is who is going to run the point guard spot. Niels Lane may have a chance, and Ques Glover should pitch in where need be. There could be some high-turnover affairs early on but talent, athleticism and some pop are not lacking on the Gators roster and with depth in tow, getting up and down the floor will be the route that White will go with this season.

As we know some events are taking place in certain states. Are college coaches watching these live streams? And does a kid recruiting actually gain some steam due to playing in these events during these times? — Chris (@mrchrisgarcia) July 19, 2020