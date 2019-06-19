Michigan baseball is on a postseason tear, 2-0 in World Series play.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Few Michigan fans would have given U-M's baseball team a chance to be one game from the College World Series finale at this point. Fewer still probably knew they even had the talent to get there. If you're one of those who followed Wolverines baseball closely through the season, frankly, you're in rare company. And many now envy you given how special they've found this group to be. This will probably be the last year for some time, however, that coach Erik Bakich's team is under-appreciated. Special postseason runs have a way of fueling fan interest, and like softball coach Carol Hutchins' 2004 World Series' champs, this squad has captured Michigan fans' hearts — as it should. It starts with Bakich, who win or lose will command a huge raise next season. Some believe it could be tough for Athletic Director Warde Manuel to keep him, regardless, even though Bakich got a big raise recently after flirting with Stanford and South Carolina. Those who missed it and want another reason to root for the coach and his team, here you go. This is how he announced he was staying, Bo Schembechler style:



When he won the National Coach of the Year Award recently, it got even better. "My name's on the award, but it's not mine. It belongs to the team," he said. "Our players have taken the coaches on this magical ride, and we also have a tremendous group of outstanding coaches. "This has been so much fun. This has been the most fun I've had in coaching. I humbly accept this award, but do so on behalf of the team." Or ... The Team, The Team, The Team. "He's so deserving," Nick Schnabel, his classmate at East Carolina (where Bakich played) told MGoBlue.com. "What he puts into this program and these kids on a daily basis is unbelievable. He's so passionate about these kids, the University, and I'm just so happy he's been recognized. ... The guys would run through a brick wall for him. I know that. "First and foremost, it's the investment he makes with his time -- planning things out, practices, team meetings, all of that stuff. Nothing's off the cuff, and there's a lot of thought put into it. Secondly, it's how he relates really well to the players and knows what buttons to push with each guy and when to do it." He's the guy who finds a way with the odds stacked against him, which is what any northern coach in his sport faces. The video below will give you goosebumps, and not just for the thought of practicing in the snow:



One other thing the casual fan probably doesn't know ... This team was probably a strike away from not even making the tournament before rallying to beat Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. They were one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament after struggling down the stretch, but outfielder Jordan Nwogu's two-run, walk-off double led a 5-4 victory that avoided elimination in the tourney and kept the season alive. The Wolverines were the two seed after losing three of four down the stretch, giving Indiana the regular season title.



Now, here they are 2-0 in the World Series, having beaten No. 1 UCLA in the super regional behind pitcher Tommy Henry's gem (and in case you missed it, he did it with the flu, later determined to be pneumonia). The Bruins lost twice to lefties all year, and both times it was Henry, both times on their home field. Bakich called Henry's performance the gutsiest he'd ever seen. Then there's the story of catcher Joe Donovan, whose brother Charlie was supposed to join him at Michigan. He passed away in high school, but Bakich honored him by giving his family his U-M jersey on Senior Day. The Detroit News' Tony Paul nailed this heartbreaking story: 'Always on my mind': UM's Joe Donovan knows late brother is on this ride, too Finally, Bakich won over many more with his comments about what he's looking for on the recruiting trail during an ESPN in-game interview:



How cool is this? @umichbaseball head coach Erik Bakich on his recruiting philosophy: "We think our roster should look like the United States of America."



Powerful stuff! (Via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Eh25zhem43 — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) June 18, 2019