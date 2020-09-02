WEDNESDAY THOUGHTS: The Latest On Fall Big Ten Football Possibilities, More
What we've picked up today on the quest for Big Ten football this fall ... plus, a note on a few former Wolverines and their latest ventures.
As we reported yesterday, six university presidents would have to change their minds in order for it to proceed this fall (with Oct. 10 being the target date). Only three — Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa leaders — voted to play the first time. Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been opposed, but several have said he's received plenty of heat from the highest profile U-M boosters ...
MORE ... ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Fall Big Ten Football, More
