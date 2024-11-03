Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey gets big sweep over No. 5 Boston University

in other news
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana
Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'
Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' loss to Oregon.
INTEL: Quick recruiting notes post-Oregon
M&BR has the latest recruiting intel after Michigan's loss to Oregon.
in other news
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana
Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'
Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
It was a big weekend for the Michigan Hockey program after an up-and-down start to the season. The No. 11 team in the country had two big upset victories over the weekend as the Wolverines swept No. 5 Boston University in Boston.
Here's how the two games played out.
Game One
Entering the third period with a 1-0 deficit, the Wolverines' offense exploded in the third period, scoring five straight goals to take the series' first game.
Sophomore forward Evan Werner tied the game four minutes into the third period and would add another goal 96 seconds later to give the Wolverines the lead. Werner recorded the first three points of his Wolverine career with an assist on the night, he is a transfer from Colorado College.
Starting out the game 0-2 on the powerplay, U-M would add two powerplay goals by Ethan Edwards and Jacob Truscott to break the game wide open in the final frame.
Nick Moldenhauer would score an empty-net goal with less than two minutes left in the game to put the game away.
Graduate student goalie Logan Stein got the start in net for the Wolverines and stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced.
Game Two
It was a big game for junior forward Jackson Hallum, who scored the first hat trick of his career on Saturday as he capped off his night with an overtime goal to secure the victory for the Wolverines.
Hallum's goals came at opportune times for the Wolverines, as his second goal was the crucial one as he scored 12:40 into the third period to tie the game 4-4, less than a minute after BU extended the lead to 4-3.
Hallum added his second goal of the game 21 seconds into the second period to tie the game at two.
The Wolverines also saw goals scored by Evan Werner, who continued his strong weekend, and Kienan Draper.
Freshman goalie Cameron Korpi started in the net for the Wolverines and stopped 24 shots to secure the win.
Up Next
The Wolverines are headed back to the friendly confines of Yost Ice Arena next week as conference play kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town for a two-game weekend series starting on Friday.
Game one is set for a 6 p.m. puck drop and Saturday's game is set for a 7 p.m. puck drop.