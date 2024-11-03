Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey gets big sweep over No. 5 Boston University

It was a big weekend for the Michigan Hockey program after an up-and-down start to the season. The No. 11 team in the country had two big upset victories over the weekend as the Wolverines swept No. 5 Boston University in Boston.

Entering the third period with a 1-0 deficit, the Wolverines' offense exploded in the third period, scoring five straight goals to take the series' first game.

Sophomore forward Evan Werner tied the game four minutes into the third period and would add another goal 96 seconds later to give the Wolverines the lead. Werner recorded the first three points of his Wolverine career with an assist on the night, he is a transfer from Colorado College.

Starting out the game 0-2 on the powerplay, U-M would add two powerplay goals by Ethan Edwards and Jacob Truscott to break the game wide open in the final frame.

Nick Moldenhauer would score an empty-net goal with less than two minutes left in the game to put the game away.

Graduate student goalie Logan Stein got the start in net for the Wolverines and stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced.