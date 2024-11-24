Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey sweeps Penn State in high-scoring weekend

(Photo by USA TODAY)

Michigan scored 16 goals over the weekend to help the program to a series sweep of Penn State as the program has won six-straight games. Let's take a look at the weekend it was for the Wolverines.

Game One

Coming out of the bye week, there could be initial concerns of rust as Penn State opened the scoring 21 seconds into the game to take an early lead. Despite that, the Wolverines rattled off four-straight goals to get control of the game in the first period. TJ Hughes, Michael Hage, William Whitelaw and Jacob Truscott added goals for the Wolverines in the first frame. After trading scores, the Nittany Lions came roaring back to tie the game at 5-5 in the third period. Hage would add another goal, a wraparound goal, late in third period to secure a 6-5 victory.

Game Two

Much like the first game, both teams would not stop scoring goals, as the Wolverines experienced a bit of a role reversal early in the game, finding themselves in an early 4-1 deficit in the first period. Seven total goals were scored in the first frame as the Wolverines added two goals from Jacob Truscott and Evan Werner to get within one. During the second period, would get the lead thanks to a pair of goals from Tyler Duke and T.J. Hughes and never looked back. The Wolverines would score four goals in the fourth period to put the scorching offensive affair to bed. Hughes added four goals to lead the Wolverines.

