Weighing Caleb Houstan's options after NBA Draft Combine list reveal

With Michigan wing Caleb Houstan officially not participating in the NBA Draft Combine nor the NBA G League Elite Camp this month, it officially puts into question the route that Houstan is taking. Is he staying at Michigan or will he stick it out in the draft? Houstan's combine status has been in the air, with the consensus saying that he declined an invite to the event. For someone that hasn't appeared on many mock drafts and his draft stock has not been discussed publicly, Houstan's next move will certainly be an interesting one as the deadline for a player to withdraw comes closer and closer. So, by not participating in either major combine, what does it all mean? We break down and discuss the potential options Houstan has moving forward.

He returns to Michigan

Many fans will point to this option and say this is the most obvious choice that Houstan will make now that he is no longer participating in the combine. While it certainly seems logical from a developmental standpoint, it's not necessarily the only option out there. However, we might not know the full story of why he decided to withdraw his name from the combine. Perhaps he didn't like what he heard from NBA scouts and thought it was best to withdraw completely? Perhaps there simply wasn't a benefit from participating at all? All things considered, this option allows Houstan to return to Ann Arbor with a list of things he needs to improve with his game and an offseason to fine-tune his athleticism and find his shot, perhaps similar to what Franz Wagner did in year two of the program. If he did indeed receive bad news that prompted him to withdraw for the combine, then returning to Ann Arbor feels like the most logical option for his future.

He remains in the draft

It could be a major risk or a calculated move if Houstan decides to keep his name in the draft. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo brings up an interesting point about Houstan in the draft. Did he withdraw his name because he received a guarantee elsewhere?

While not officially confirmed, the move makes sense for a variety of reasons. If Houstan has received a guarantee that fits his development schedule, is in a system that fits him and has a general manager that is willing to take a gamble on a player with a lot of upside, then what's the point of attending the combine for other teams to perhaps steal him away if he impresses? Or, he simply decided he wants to take the risk and not return to school in hopes he finds a contract somewhere where he can develop without the rigors of the education side of things getting in the way. Either way, the decision to stay in the draft would be an intriguing one, as there would be something secretive going on behind the scenes out of public view.

In conclusion...