Fifth-year transfer Wesley Walker has seen a lot of football at many different programs during his college football career. After stops with Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Louisville, he has seen many walks of life and ways a program can be run.

However, none of his stops can compare to what he's currently witnessing with the U-M program.

Sherrone Moore has a lot to do with that.

“Sherrone, great guy first before anything," Walker told reporters on Thursday. "But as far as a coach, he keeps things in order. He makes sure everything flows smooth. All the players I’ve been (around), I think this is the smoothest practice, flow of practice. It’s strictly ball, and that’s what it should really always be. It’s not really a bunch of rah-rah stuff. It’s just strictly ball and getting in and getting better.

“The fact that we do a lot of ball, instead of doing a lot of separate stuff — we do a lot of good-on-good team things. So that’s ultimately how you gonna get better, going against (the other side of the ball) — good-on-good.”

If there were any concerns about major culture changes from Jim Harbaugh to Moore, take it from someone who has only been with the program for less than a year.

The culture in Ann Arbor is alive and well.

"The biggest difference here is just the team atmosphere,” Walker said. “I feel like I’m really a part of a team. Like, truly. Not being cliche, ever since I got here, it just had a different feel. It feels more tight-knit and honestly, like with the championship, they don’t even really just speak about it too much. Honestly, it’s more so just about working towards getting another one. We don’t really talk about it. It’s just really just putting in the work to do it.”