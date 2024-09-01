Opening Statement

On purpose we tried to slow it down. It was going our way, it really was. I thought first half we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Get to the second half, third quarter was real slow like we wanted and then we wanted to step on that gas in the fourth quarter. We had opportunities. We had opportunities, we just didn't capitalize of that. They had a heart of a champion, you have to give it up for those guys. A lot of respect for them, they're fundamentally sound. Their defense gives a lot of looks. Their offense is trying to pound you and it just got out of hand a little bit at the end there. Proud of our guys, proud of them, but no moral victories. We have to bounce back and can't let Michigan beat us twice.

On FSU's defense

We were all about the trenches. We did a great job most of the night. We scored and made it six points and needed to get that stop and they did a great job. They started running the rock and started breaking some tackles and they ended up punching it in. Was kind of a gut-punch on us a little bit there. Other than that drive, we did a pretty good job. We had a bad short field early in the game with the interception. Other than that drive, man, it was pretty good. Something to build off for sure.

On the crowd noise of Michigan Stadium

We were ready for the noise. We practiced most of training camp getting ready for noise, I don't think the noise affected us at any point of the game. Especially with the helmet communication now. It kind of blocks out a lot of it as long as you can hear the communication coach and player. I think the noise from the crowd wasn't that big of a deal for us. We still operated the way we always operate. They obviously get loud when turnovers happen and they get the stop but it didn't affect us too much.

On his impressions of Michigan

A lot of size, let me tell you that right now. We didn't know which quarterback was going to play, we prepared for both of them. They got a little salt and pepper and they can mix it around a little bit. You have to get used to what you're going to get. I think their defense is really good. A lot of good looks. Wink, Coach Martindale, does a great job. I actually worked with him for about a month at Colorado State back in the day. I know the type of coach that he is and he's well-respected. The kicker knocked the ball like crazy so he did a great job. They'll be a good team. We'll see how the season keeps on progressing.

On Will Johnson

We just didn't want to give him any easy looks. We gave him double moves, hooks-and-go's and things like that. We just wanted to keep him off-balance. We had our chances, we really did. We had our chances. It'll bite us when we look at it on film but it is what it is. We'll be alright.

On defending two quarterbacks

You had to know who was in there, totally different style of play. They're totally different. When 10 is in there, now you're playing 11-on-11 because you have the chance of him running it and running different plays, getting pullers and things in front of him and stuff like that. When 16 is in there, it's a lot more like how it was last year. How you saw everything last year. We adjusted well to it. We were ready for that type of thing, that type of scenario. We just didn't make enough plays.