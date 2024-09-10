On what he's seen from the offense and some of the challenges

Yeah, thanks for having me, John. The biggest thing was when we were able to have the opportunity to run the football on Saturday, we did a good job of sustaining blocks, being physical at the point of attack, and we were knocking them off the ball. It was just how the game played out. We weren't able to stick with the run. We had to try to play from behind. So just the development in the run game, the chemistry of the O-line, which is from week one to week two was a good jump. Week two to week three, we need an even bigger jump there.

On how long it takes for the new offense to be comfortable

Yeah, so we talked about this as a unit. No, there's no need for them to panic that things didn't go well, but the sense of urgency has to pick up amongst the group. That chemistry is getting better day by day, and hopefully by this week, we can put on the full display.

On what he can do to help the offense play fast and be successful

We gotta keep the game plan simple, but complex for the defense. Be able to get the ball in the perimeter, but also use our physicality on the inside and take the necessary shots in the play-action game when they present themselves.

On time on tasking being a factor

I think that's a lot to it, and then, obviously, not just the development of the time on task and them playing together, but it was our first sense of adversity we've had really since probably TCU, where we had to play from behind, and I think we're gonna use that as a positive, like, hey, listen, you know, we didn't get to take the game to Texas last week, but this week, you know, we need to make sure we start off faster, and we're able to take the game to Arkansas State through chemistry and physicality.

On how he's dealing with the loss

Obviously, Saturday night wasn't fun, but you sit back, you watch the tape a few times, you take the positives out of it, and then you hammer down the small, minute mistakes that we can't let happen again. So, you know, the sun comes up the next day, and we just gotta have, like I said already, the heightened sense of awareness that, listen, the focus needs to rise to another level, and you just make sure that you get your points across the players, but also show them that, listen, we're not that far off. That game is, you know, we go down and score in the end of that first half, instead of turning it over, I mean, we're one possession game going in the halftime, we had the ball. So, that's really where you gotta look at it, because we really just hurt ourselves in that game on Saturday, so we need to make sure that we have a heightened sense of awareness that we can't do that come this Saturday.

On the identity of the offense

Yeah, so that's a big question, you know, Sherrone and I had a good meeting yesterday about that. You know, we still need to be a run-first team, we're not gonna change from that, but we need to make sure we protect the football, and when you don't protect the football, it's kind of hard to be a run-first play-action team. So, just making sure that we're sticking to our guns, you know, we'll be a downhill run team with compliments on the perimeter, and compliments in the play-action pass. That's not gonna change, we have the ability to do that, we just need to put it on display on Saturday.

On getting the ground game established early

We need to stay ahead of the sticks, and I know that's easier said than done, but we can't have a false start on first down. You know, we can't, you know, quite frankly, we were gonna start the game with a pass to open it up there, I think you probably saw that on the radio, and then, you know, we're first and 15, we need to get the guys calmed down a little bit, and you know, we ran the ball twice, but we need to stay ahead of the sticks, and on those two runs, I mean, it should have been third and two, and then we need to be, you know, more aggressive in the play-action game, but when you get down two or three scores early, it's hard to run the ball, and then compliment with play-action, so just need to make sure we stick to the run game, that's our identity, and keep the sticks in our favor.

On differences and similarities between Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings

Yeah, so like, they're both really good players, and you know, it's, you know, you sit there on Sunday and Saturday night, you're like, man, you gotta get in the ball more, but the game really didn't present itself for that to happen, but both them as receivers, we need to make sure we get them out in space, you know, Donovan's really good in space, we try to get Kahlil to one time out in space, it's a great tackle by the safety, but just continue to know that those are gonna be huge parts of our offense, and huge parts of our success, so just continue to utilize them in the right manner.

On deciding when to give either back the ball

So obviously, they're both different in their own right, you know, they're both extremely talented running backs, we know Donovan's gonna be more of the explosive guy, he's in the big games, you know, that's what he's displayed in his career, and Kalel's kinda more of the thrasher, the grinder, you know, I think we really rely on Coach Alford, we talk in between series on how he feels it's going, we're still gonna have Donovan go out there and take the first naps, but if it's a play that better suits Kalel, we'll make sure he gets out there, and it's just, you know, they're really good about it, they're not confrontational or worried about it, they're great teammates, so like, we just gotta make sure that they both get enough touches that they can display all their attributes.

On Ben Hall

Ben has always had our trust, the game just didn't present itself on Saturday to really get him in there more, obviously, we would like to get Ben, you know, a handful of touches, well, you know, don't know what that number will be, I don't wanna put a number on record, but he needs to play more, you know, when he gets the ball, I mean, he displayed in Indiana last year, and then on Saturday, he's able to make some explosive runs and some good runs, so it's nice to have a trio and maybe even four backs there with Jordan Marshall against some stuff that we're able to interchange, but we gotta be able to stay in Michigan football and be able to run it and utilize those guys.

On finding success in the early downs

Yeah, so like, we gotta make sure that we complement it with unique formations and shifts and motions, not just playing Jane and run the ball right at the teeth of the defense, you know, I think when you get, you know, in a game, sometimes you wanna make sure you're not too conservative, and then it's just the ball straight downhill, we need to get the ball in the perimeter and let those guys go, and we do need to have some more explosive runs, and we do call them, you know, obviously the one, you know, you wanna be overcritical, Donovan's gonna be hard on himself, he wish he would've made that guy miss, but that's gonna happen, there's gonna be good tackles out there, but we just need to grind some meat, as we like to say around here, and get ahead of the sticks, and when we get into third and fourth quarter, that's where our run game really takes over, you know, you look back at last year, and even 2022, since I've been here, that's where you get those big chunk runs, and we need to make sure that we're able to do that in the games.

On the chemistry with the OL and the communication with the unit and the quarterback

Yeah, I think it's been outstanding, I think that's one thing that Davis really excels at, is he's tied into all the protections, he helps the O-line, you know, with Dom, or Greg Crippen, whoever's in there at center, they really are able to communicate together, and then, I think at quarterback, we've done a good job of trying to set the depth of pocket, and climbing up a little bit, and it was cool to see there at the end of the game, doesn't always go in the stat sheet, but Dave was able to scramble around a little bit, and make some plays with his legs, which helps the O-line, right, it creates some natural running lanes, so they've done a great job, I know that they communicate all the time, they meet together, and that's only gonna continue to develop and be better as the season goes on.

On where he's seen the offensive line grow

Yeah, so when you take a look at fall camp, and even week one, we weren't sticking on all of our blocks in the run game, last game, you look at the run game, we actually did, when you take a deep dive in the tape, they did a pretty good job, there's like one or two here, you're like, man, wish we'd have pulled around a little bit more on that, but the development there has been vast, I think the fundamentals are increasing, we need to continue to play with a little bit lower pad level, and tighter hands, but it's growing, it's developing, I'm excited for them to go out there on Saturday, because I know they're hungry to establish their will.

On whether he believes the OL is better at pass pro or in the run game

I think that we're gonna be a much better run team than we've displayed in the first two weeks, I know that, and that's gonna display on Saturday. We got some physical guys, some big, strong guys, and we need to make sure we get our hands on people, and move them from point A to point B.

On how he can help the OL find confidence as a play caller

Yeah, I think first down success, as we talked about, and being aggressive as a play caller goes hand in hand. You gotta have success on first down to be able to be aggressive on second, or even third and short yardages, depending on how the game's playing out, so don't lose the fact that we have some creativity in the offense, and we had plays, we had a lot of really, as we call it, heat on the sheet last game, we just couldn't get off based on how the game played out, so we need to make sure we stay ahead of the sticks, we can get the creative stuff off the call sheet, and help them with the heavy play action path.

On Davis Warren

I think Davis' maturity as the game went on on Saturday was vast. Obviously, the two turnovers, we don't need those, we don't want to have any turnovers. The second one was not his fault. He was throwing a timing throw, the receiver just didn't cross face of the safety as we talk about, but his calmness, his ball location, him able to make plays when one's not to be made, has been tremendous. That was a big question mark for me, and Davis was like, hey, if a play's not there, you're gonna be able to extend it with your leg, and he showed that he can do that on Saturday. He needs to continue to play his game, but we gotta make sure we're not a drop back pass team to help compliment him, and compliment the offense, but very pleased with his development. Even the seam ball to the field, that looked like an errand throw, that the receiver needs to be hash plus two, and we'll get that corrected in the film study, and he makes a really good throw there.

On how he's seen Davis Warren handle the pressure as the starting quarterback

I think that's an outstanding question, because going into week one in Fresno State, he was a little nervous out there pre-game, like you can see in his face. Last game, he was not. That's his development in week one to week two, the guy was confident. We already talked about the flea flicker, him to be able to progress to the second read that fast, and throw that ball, was impressive, and we just need to continue to build off of him, his leadership. He's got a quiet confidence through him. Heck, he's been through a lot in life, and he knows that he's out there just to play football, and he's done a great job of that, and being the leader of this program.

On the importance of creating a vertical threat

Yeah, we're constantly evaluating the guys on the roster. We have some fast guys. We gotta continue to develop them, to make sure that we're confident in putting them out there, but we also gotta just let it rip, and let them see what they can do. But yeah, it's important to compliment, if everybody wants to load the box, to try to throw it over their head, and sometimes that's easier said than done. Defenses do a good job of keeping a post player, or cheating their corners back, but we gotta be aggressive in that nature. If teams wanna load the box, we gotta make them pay, and we tried a couple times that didn't really show up on Saturday, but we had calls in there, and we got executed when those calls were made.

On using Colston Loveland as a weapon on offense

Yeah, not just him as a player, like, and I'll get to that in a second, but I know he made a mistake or two in the game, probably not his best game since he's been here, but he's the type of competitor, he's gonna come out next week, and it's gonna be the best game you've probably ever seen 18 play in the winged helmet. I mean, he was in here right after the game, he was in here on Sunday watching a film, so he's that kind of competitor, but for Davis, it's just a security blanket, no matter the coverage, you know the guy's gonna get open, and then when you're scrambling, find 18, he's gonna get open, and that was a big play in the game to kind of keep the thing going, trying to keep us in it there when he made that play, so yeah, it's a huge security blanket. We need others to rise up around him, and we'll be extremely successful if they do.

On the development of the receivers



Yeah, I think from week one to week two, the heightened awareness from Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan was huge, vast, I think Kendrick Bell has done a great job in practice, I mean, he's the guy that's gonna show up in the game, you know, we need to continue to get Fred Moore going, CJ Charleston is a really reliable receiver, so I mean, the development there, and just the quiet confidence, you know, we need some, you know, some confidence, some swagger in that room, to know that, you know, they can go out there and perform at the highest level, and, you know, we need to continue to develop that in our culture of our rooms, but, you know, the development has been good, we need to get them the ball more, too, uncomplimentary play action passes, so that's my job to get that done come Saturday.

On what goes into the decision to take Warren off and sub in Alex Orji

Yeah, just, you know, Alex, in his history last year, has just been really good when the ball isn't in his hands, so, like, we were trying to create a spark there on the first one, he did a good job with the read, we got the ball in the perimeter, and the safety made a heck of a tackle on Kalel Mullins, you know, we had a hat for a hat, and, you know, we thought we had a good play there, and then the one on third down, you know, we were in a situation that we were thinking was a two-down situation, put Alex out there, the second one, excuse me, that he was out there for, and the end makes a nice play, if we get the ball in the perimeter, it's a first down, if Alex pulls it, it's a first down, and, you know, just using him in situations that, you know, he has thrived in in the past, obviously the net result was not great on Saturday, so we need to reevaluate that, but, you know, use him in those situations, and then try to expand his role as much as we can, that doesn't take away from the flow of the game.

On Jack Tuttle's status

Yeah, so Jack has been engaged since day one in the room, he's in every quarterback meeting, he comes in and meets with me all the time, he's developed very far along, we're hoping that, you know, he'll be able to suit up and possibly enter games if he ever earns that position, you know, by this week or USC.

On Jadyn Davis

Yeah, he's a great leader, I mean, he's got a quiet confidence that, you know, just is infectious to the people around him, he's learned the offense, you know, as we talked about in the past, really fast for freshmen, just needs to continue to work on faster feet in the pocket and development, you know, in pocket stuff, but, you know, we're gonna push him to develop more and hopefully in practice, get him some reps, so, you know, just to continue to develop him through the season because it is a long season, you don't know what's gonna happen.

On who he leans on for advice during tough times

Yeah, so like, you know, my answer's not gonna be in the coaching world, you know, I obviously have been around some really good coaches, but I have two really successful brothers, you know, in the business world and they've faced extreme challenges, you know, as far as financial and everything in the business world and how to fight through that and, you know, I just reach out to them and we have good, hard conversations and they're great conversations because, you know, when you talk to your brother, it might not be what you wanna hear, it's the truth and, you know, the fact of the matter is, it's my job as the offensive coordinator to put out the best product on Saturday and, you know, that's what I'm gonna strive to do and if we don't net the results, I'm gonna go, you know, keep trying until we get it right and that's basically, you know, the sentiment that they give me is like, hey, you gotta look in the mirror and make sure you get the dang job done because at the end of the day, I mean, it's a reflection of you and a reflection of the University of Michigan.