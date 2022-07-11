What Michigan baseball is doing to rebuild gutted roster
It's been a week since Michigan announced Tracy Smith as the baseball program's new head coach.After longtime head coach Erik Bakich's departure to Clemson, the program lost five players to the tra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news