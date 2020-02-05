The Wolverines had 23 players sign during the early period in December. Since the shift to two signing days a couple of years ago, more and more prospects are choosing to put pen to paper sooner rather than later.

No need to jump up and down or wake up at 5 a.m. or stay glued to social media. Yeah, it sucks. But barring a shock, Michigan is done with 2020 recruiting.

Right or wrong, the accelerated timeline has made February’s signing day, for the most part, a dud.

Yes, there will still be a handful of high profile recruits making their decisions today. Michigan, however, isn’t involved in those recruitments.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was just in Boston wrapping up in-home visits with signees Kalel Mullings and Eamonn Dennis, but the Wolverines have basically turned their attention to 2021 recruiting.

The UM staff made several stops during the contact period and sent out a boatload of offers to underclassmen. Other than some preferred walk-ons and Micah Mazzccua flipping to Baylor, there was absolutely no drama with 2020 recruiting following the early period.

Even the Mazzccua situation was predictable. We reported on several occasions that he was a grade risk and was a question mark to sign during the late period. Michigan did make a run at another 2020 offensive lineman in James Pogorelc but fell short as he committed to Stanford.

The only storyline to follow today is three-star 2020 tight end commit Nick Patterson. But the word storyline is a stretch in that sentence. We haven’t expected Patterson, brother of Shea Patterson, to sign with the Wolverines for months.

While there won’t be any fireworks, Michigan heads into the day with a Top 10 class that fills several needs.

Maybe no drama on NSD is a good thing.