What Michigan Needs in 2023: Guards and Centers

Some people may consider offensive line positions interchangeable and throw them all together, but I like to break them up into separate groups. Yesterday I looked at the offensive tackle position, and today I'll address the guards and centers.

2022 Scholarship Depth (8): Olu Oluwatimi (sixth year senior), Trevor Keegan (redshirt junior), Zak Zinter (redshirt sophomore), Greg Crippen (sophomore), Reece Atteberry (redshirt freshman), Giovanni El-Hadi (redshirt freshman), Raheem Anderson II (redshirt freshman), Connor Jones (freshman)

Average Scholarship Guards and Centers in Jim Harbaugh Era: 6.7

Expected Departures (1): Olu Oluwatimi

Need: 1

2023 Commits: N/A

Scoop: While offensive linemen can move around from position to position, some players just fit better on the inside. I have tried to narrow the above group down, but there are players like Karsen Barnhart - not listed above - who have received reps at guard, and there are players like Trevor Keegan, who is listed but could bump out from guard to tackle. In general, tackles are 6'5" to 6'7" and guards/centers are a little bit shorter, though those aren't hard and fast rules.

Michigan is going to lose center Olu Oluwatimi for sure, but he's the only guaranteed departure. There is always the possibility of starters like Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, both of whom should be two-year starters after this coming season, playing their way into a departure for the NFL. Greg Crippen appears to be the heir apparent at center, but Zinter, Raheem Anderson II, and Reece Atteberry have all received reps at center in practice, too.

One thing to note, too, is that twice during the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan's center position has been manned by preferred walk-ons: Graham Glasgow in 2015 and Andrew Vastardis in 2020-2021. Center is probably the most walk-on friendly position on the offensive line, though Michigan does not appear to have any current walk-ons who are on the verge of starting.

At the guard position, the succession plan is a little murkier. In the off chance that Michigan would lose both Keegan and Zinter after this season, they would likely need to shift a tackle inside (perhaps Karsen Barnhart) or explore the transfer portal, like they have done with Willie Allen and Oluwatimi in the past.

Notice above that I said Michigan only truly needs one interior offensive lineman. That's because they are well stocked with young players right now and are only set to lose one player. However, teams usually want to take three to five linemen per class to account for attrition and planning for the future, since linemen sometimes need years to develop.

If you have been keeping an eye on the interior linemen Michigan has been recruiting, you may have noticed the less-than-fervent nature with which Michigan has been pursuing players. Some players received delayed offers, some players have experienced lagging interest from the staff, etc. Ultimately, it seems like the coaches have been trying to sort out their board and their need at the position. The one player I have listed below that the coaches seem to be hotly pursuing is Paul Mubenga, who looks like a future guard to me, but could be a guard/tackle swing guy.

Top Targets: Landen Hatchett, Amir Herring, Paul Mubenga, Riley Van Poppel



