What Michigan Needs in 2023: Offensive Tackle

Some people may consider offensive line positions interchangeable and throw them all together, but I would like to break them into the tackle position and then the interior offensive line. So today we'll take a look at what recruiting looks like for offensive tackles, and tomorrow we'll address the guards and centers.

2022 Scholarship Depth (7): Ryan Hayes (fifth year senior), Karsen Barnhart (redshirt junior), Trente Jones (redshirt junior), Jeffrey Persi (redshirt sophomore), Tristan Bounds (redshirt freshman), Andrew Gentry (freshman), Alessandro Lorenzetti (freshman)

Average Scholarship Offensive Tackles in Jim Harbaugh Era: 7.4

Expected Departures (1): Ryan Hayes

Need: 1

2023 Commits: N/A

Scoop: While offensive linemen can move around from position to position, some players just fit better on the outside. I have tried to narrow the above group down, but there are players like Karsen Barnhart - listed above - who have received reps at guard, and there are players like Trevor Keegan, who isn't listed but could bump out from guard to tackle. In general, tackles are 6'5" to 6'7" and guards are a little bit shorter, though those aren't hard and fast rules.

Michigan is probably going to lose Ryan Hayes after 2022 unless he uses the 2020 exemption. With Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones as the #2 and #3 tackles right now, the Wolverines presumably have their two starters for 2023 and four total backups. The Wolverines have done a nice job of stocking the offensive line room with good depth, so they don't need to act desperately in this class. They can afford to wait for high-level prospects, and they have cast their net wide enough to have some additional options available if there are transfers out of the program.

The Wolverines should be getting visits from top-100 prospects such as Kadyn Proctor and Charles Jagusah in the coming months.

Top Targets: Cayden Green, Logan Howland, Charles Jagusah, Kadyn Proctor, Christopher Terek