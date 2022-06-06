What Michigan Needs in 2023: Quarterback

2022 Scholarship Depth (5): Alan Bowman (redshirt senior), Cade McNamara (redshirt junior), J.J. McCarthy (sophomore), Jayden Denegal (freshman), Alex Orji (freshman)

Average Scholarship Quarterbacks on Roster in Jim Harbaugh Era: 5.3

Expected departures (1): Alan Bowman

Need: 1

2023 Commits: N/A

Scoop: Michigan double dipped at the position in 2022, taking a traditional dropback passer in Jayden Denegal and a dual-threat prospect in Alex Orji. Perhaps that was on purpose in anticipation of the multi-faceted quandary in 2023. First, Michigan has a quarterback battle on its hands with Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy, and chances are slim that two starter-quality players will remain on the roster in 2023. Second, Michigan pushed all-in on in-state prospect Dante Moore when Moore was in eighth grade, and the coaches still seem intent on landing him. They will have to regroup if Moore commits elsewhere and try to sway a quarterback who hasn't been receiving much attention from the coaching staff thus far in the cycle. Looking toward the future, Michigan may need to make other efforts at the position if Orji moves to another position, which some expect him to do before his career is over.

Top Target: Dante Moore