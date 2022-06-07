What Michigan Needs in 2023: Running Back

2022 Scholarship Depth: Blake Corum (junior), Donovan Edwards (sophomore), Tavierre Dunlap (redshirt freshman), C.J. Stokes (freshman)

Average Scholarship Running Backs on Roster in Jim Harbaugh Era: 5.3

Need: 0 more

2023 Commits: Cole Cabana, Benjamin Hall

Scoop: Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards proved to be a dynamic trio in 2021, but Haskins is gone and it's time for a new bell cow to step up. The obvious replacement is Corum, and with one good season at a draft-eligible age, he could make the jump to the NFL. Michigan already attempted (unsuccessfully) to get a power back via the transfer portal this off-season when the pursued Arizona State's DeaMonte Trayanum, who committed to Ohio State to play linebacker. In lieu of Trayanum, they took a commitment from Hall for 2023. Meanwhile, speedy track star Cole Cabana could play in the backfield or in the slot. Both prospects can fill a role, but neither one seems to be a three-down, all-around back. Michigan might still take one more guy if they find the right one, but unless there are unexpected departures, I have a hard time seeing Michigan take more than two.

Top Targets: Kaleb Jackson, London Montgomery