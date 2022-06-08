What Michigan Needs in 2023: Tight End

2022 Scholarship Depth (7): Joel Honigford (sixth year senior), Luke Schoonmaker (fifth year senior), Erick All (senior), Matt Hibner (redshirt sophomore), Louis Hansen (redshirt freshman), Marlin Klein (freshman), Colston Loveland (freshman)

Average Scholarship Tight Ends on Roster in Jim Harbaugh Era: 5.6

Expected Departures (3): Erick All, Joel Honigford, Luke Schoonmaker

Need: 2

2023 Commits: N/A

Scoop: Michigan did a good job of getting ahead of the curve in the class of 2022, because the team could very well lose its top three tight ends after the upcoming season. The Wolverines took two in the last class and probably should take two again in 2023, though they could get away with just one. Honigford and Schoonmaker are reaching the end of their eligibility, and All considered a jump to the NFL this past off-season; technically, Schoonmaker and All could come back in 2023 due to the exemption from the 2020 pandemic, but chances are slim that both would. Losing all three would leave Michigan with just four tight ends on the roster, and this is a coaching staff that likes to use a lot of tight ends in a variety of ways.

Harbaugh rolled with seven scholarship tight ends for his first couple seasons and has since kept five each year, so the Wolverines need one or two in this cycle. They had a commitment from Massachusetts product Andrew Rappleyea for a time, but he has since flipped to Penn State. Tight ends coach Grant Newsome has his sights set on a few guys, starting with Arkansas commit Luke Hasz and Texas native Chico Holt, both of whom are taking official visits on the weekend of June 10.

Top Targets: Kade Eldridge, Luke Hasz, Chico Holt, Deakon Tonielli