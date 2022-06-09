What Michigan Needs in 2023: Wide Receiver

2022 Scholarship Depth (10): Ronnie Bell (fifth year senior), Cornelius Johnson (senior), Mike Sainristil (senior), A.J. Henning (junior), Roman Wilson (junior), Andrel Anthony (sophomore), Cristian Dixon (redshirt freshman), Darrius Clemons (freshman), Tyler Morris (freshman), Amorion Walker (freshman)

Average Scholarship Wide Receivers in Jim Harbaugh Era: 7.9

Expected Departures (2): Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson

Need: 1 more (2 total)

2023 Commits: Semaj Morgan

Scoop: The 2020 exemptions notwithstanding, Michigan is likely to lose at least two receivers to the pros after 2022: Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson. That says nothing of the various other receivers on the roster. With so many players in the position group, the chances of Michigan getting through the next year without losing at least one more to the transfer portal or a position switch seem slim. For example, what if Mike Sainristil returns in 2023 but moves full-time to defense? Michigan should be looking for at least two receivers in the class, with the possibility that any other roster movement could bump that number up a bit.

The staff has cast a wide net for receivers. Michigan has ten wideouts on the roster in 2022, more than any other season during the Harbaugh era. So immediate playing time may be difficult to sell. They have landed a verbal commitment from in-state 4-star Semaj Morgan. However, the coaches have still been able to pique the interest of several top-100 prospects, too, including #44 overall Jalen Brown from Miami and #52 overall Johntay Cook II from Texas.

Top Targets: Jalen Brown, Johntay Cook II, Karmello English, Noble Johnson, Fredrick Moore