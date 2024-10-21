What Michigan State HC Jonathan Smith said about Michigan

Opening Statement

Moving forward, we've got a huge week in front of us. We all know, this thing is special. Rivalry week in this state, this is what college football is about. It's a big, meaningful game. Anticipate it being a tough, physical, big challenge Saturday at their place and we're looking forward to — we're going to have to have a great week of work and preparation leading into this one.

On Michigan not naming a starting QB and how to prepare

You prepare for what you see on tape and we've got tape of all their players that have played offensively. Again, it is about the run game because this run game of their is potent. Can be unique with some of their schemes, they do a nice job with that. It's a physical brand of football that we've gotta get ready for.

On handling the emotions of the rivalry during the week

You're building towards putting your best performance but your best energy ready to go on game day on Saturday. Our approach has stayed pretty consistent. We play a game on Saturday, we come in on Sunday and deeply look at it. Whatever the score was we deeply look at it, how approach it and look at ways we can build off things we gotta get fixed. That was no different yesterday. We're going to put in heavy work on Tuesday, and Wednesday on the physical side and then it turns into more tightened details mentally as we get closer. I don't have any doubt that our guys will be excited and ready to go Saturday.

On feeling what the rivalry against Michigan means

I definitely felt it upon arrival. I think I got asked about them even at my introductory press conference. No, I've felt it since getting here and understanding this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play. The passion for it, I love being apart of it. Been apart of multiple in-state rivalries. No question it's been well-received on my end, this thing is important.

On whether he's watched any Michigan-MSU games before

I remember some highlights. I remember a punter — not going there in regards to multiple. That one stands out.

On a new era in the rivalry

I know it's new for me and I'm excited to be part of it on that end. Looking at it, they've got some similarities. Schemes from the last year or two but each year is new. They've got some new stuff and obviously, we're pretty new on that side, too.

On whether he tries to change anything in practice this week

To me, you definitely try to look for some consistency in your practices and your approach. At the same time, this game is different and so we started a little with that yesterday. Just educating, all of us, we've got 61 new guys on the roster, their first year here, coaches included. We talked a little bit about the history, educating them there yesterday so we are doing a few things that are different.

On whether he knows anyone on Michigan's staff

Not deeply, to be honest with you. I've run across a couple of them, I'm trying to think here. Not deeply.

On what educating 61 new players on the rivalry looks like

I gathered a ton of information, I've read through a lot there and I highlighted some things. Really, focused a lot around the Paul Bunyan Trophy and kind of what that means. This game is different, we're playing for this trophy game. A little bit of the history myself kind of on that end, that's where it started with the education with the guys.

On whether Michigan have its backs against the wall enter his mind

The backing against the wall description, we are now in the back half and these games mean more. As you want to put a successful season together, it's not just for us and this game, for the entire conference. You look at this thing week in and week out, you gotta bring your A-game to earn victories. This one will be no different.

On having people on staff who are familiar with Michigan helps

Lean on them, Hawk, Ney, they understand and lived this rivalry and what it means. Those guys, not just for myself, for this team leaning on those guys and bringing perspective to the group. Joe knows this league, been in rivalry games, this entire staff has been in rivalry games and so, I think on Rossi's end, it's been huge to understand the landscape of Big Ten football. He's been a huge asset that way.