What Olu Oluwatimi brings to Michigan's offensive line

Michigan football knew they would have new center starting in 2022 with the departure of Andrew Vastardis. Michigan had options on its current roster, but adding Rimington Award finalist Olu Oluwatimi was an opportunity too good to pass up. For Oluwatimi, the feeling was mutual and the decision to transfer to Michigan a "no brainer". In his three short months in Ann Arbor Oluwatimi has already made an impression on his Wolverines teammates. His talent, experience, and work ethic has the team excited to see what they can do with Ryan Hayes saying, "He elevates us…I think we’ll be even better than last year.”

Olusegun Oluwatimi played high school football in Maryland at DeMatha Catholic. After initially choosing to attend the Air Force Academy, Oluwatimi decided to transfer to the University of Virginia in 2018. Under old rules, Oluwatimi was forced to sit out a season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Oluwatimi would earn the starting center job in 2019, only missing one game due to an injury. In his first season as a starter, Oluwatimi gave up zero sacks. In 2020, he would play in all of Virginia's 10 games and contribute to what was arguably the best OL in the ACC. Oluwatimi would continue his streak as a starter in 2021 which is now up to 32 straight games.

Oluwatimi was a favorite of analytic services, with PFF ranking him the #2 center in the country. He earned multiple All-American honors and finished as a Rimington Trophy finalist behind eventual winner, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum. With his success and accolades, Oluwatimi decided to gauge NFL interest.

He recently told Jon Jansen:

"I was getting day 3 grades, and undrafted, so I was like I’m going to use my last year of eligibility to work on what the league says I need to work on and Michigan offered me the best option.”

Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Oluwatimi has consistently praised Michigan.

“Michigan as a University. The brand of football. The o-line is coming off the Joe Moore Award. The team is coming off making the college football playoff. I just love the momentum of the program.”

Oluwatimi knows a big part of that success is because of offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore. "Coach Moore is a great coach. He definitely develops his guys, he loves his guys and he’s very passionate about ball. Each day when meetings start to get dull — because we’re in there for hours — he always livens it up. We be joking around. He tries to help keep a great atmosphere."

Oluwatimi is as serious about his academics as he is about football. He majored in economics while at the University of Virginia and made it clear when he decided to transfer he was not going to miss a step academically.

Michigan offered him an opportunity to pursue his passion with a Masters of Social Work.

“I enjoy helping people and giving back, that’s something that’s always been a core foundation of mine. And mixing that with economics where you kind of see the policy side. It was the perfect match to pair my degrees.”