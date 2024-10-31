What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan this week

Opening Statement

Great recap from this past weekend. I thought our fans were awesome, and it's a fun game for our players. It was a physical game, but I thought our guys went out there and competed and did a great job. But certainly excited about the challenge in front of us now, going to Michigan, talented team. You know, they've been last I look, they've got five guys that are projected to be drafted in the first round. They've got talent across the board, and, you know, certainly have the ability to play a really good game. So it's going to be a good challenge for our guys, especially, making the trip there, to a place that we haven't been before.

On Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant

You watch them and they're game wreckers, right? They're guys that you have to have a game plan for. But 78, 55 both, they make an impact. You know, consistent in the game. They beat, you know, single blocks. They're certainly good against double teams, they're good against the run and the pass. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And you know, anytime you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover in the back end.

On Josaiah Stewart

Yeah, it's power and twitch. Again, plays with power, but also has speed and twitch and ability. So it's not just; certainly not a finesse rusher. You know, he plays it a certain way, but he's a talented guy.

On Colston Loveland

Yeah, it means versatile. They use him in a lot of different ways. He's the guy that you have to know where he's on the field at all times. They move him all over the place. He can split out at wide out and be one of the best wide outs in the field, and then line up, you know, the backfield, or line up a tight end and be the best at that position. So he's a really talented player that they're going to find ways to use. He's an important piece of their offense.

On attacking Michigan's run defense

Well, I mean, it's something we're preparing for, is the ability to be able to run the ball on a team like this. I think that's important. When you play in games like this, they've always been a really physical run game team, they've always done a good job of running well. And I think our our offense and our team are most efficient when we have a good run game going. So that'd be an important piece for us to try to figure out.

On Will Johnson

He's a great player. He's a great player. He has ball production. He gets in and out of breaks. He's able to take away a side of the field. So he's definitely a guy that would make an impact.

On Davis Warren and preparing for multiple quarterbacks

Yeah, and then obviously, Orji played in the last game as well. So it's different based on who's in the game. They're both capable, and they can win in different ways, right? But, you know, I think he's played well in the last game, and I think getting in a rhythm and find some consistency is probably important for them. But they both can beat you in different ways. They can throw the ball. Obviously, they do a great job of establishing the run game, and that's something that 10 will bring in a little bit more as he comes in, but he's also proven to have the ability to pass. So you have to prepare for a little bit more when you have to go against, you know, a team like this. We've had some longer weeks at times when we play Friday games, this is not one of those situations. So it's a matter of you making sure that you can be sound and simple for your guys but also create some complicated, you know, looks for the opponent.

On what he's heard about playing at Michigan Stadium

I heard it's big. Yeah, I heard it's big. That's one of the things I think that's exciting about being this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places. And this is certainly a historic place.

On experiences with three Top-25 wins helping this week

I mean, we're getting an opportunity to play the reigning national champions, right? And in this conference it's hard every single week, so we know that we'll get their best. So it's exciting to you know, have a chance. We got to play some games that are fun for us so far this year and challenging, and this will certainly be a challenge.

On Michigan's RB room

Yeah, just more than anything, they don't go down on first contact. They're guys that break tackles. They do a great job of winning at the point of attack. Their offensive line moves people. This is one of the better offensive lines that we've gone against, if not the best. And again, they're always adding extra hats, whether it's another tight end, you know, full back body types, at times, they do a great job of getting that extra asset at the point of attack.