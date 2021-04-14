While Dudek did a terrific job of scheduling calls, coordinating self-guided visits and keeping parents informed during the pandemic, there seemed to be a lack of aggression within the recruiting department.

Coaches obviously have on-field responsibilities, so having a full-time recruiting staff that is willing to keep contact with recruits when coaches are overwhelmed with game planning, practice, etc. and also willing to build a wide network of resources with high school coaches, trainers and others is imperative.

In fact, it’s the lifeline of any major college football program.