 What Resignation Of Matty Dudek Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 17:28:19 -0500') }} football

What Resignation Of Matty Dudek Means For Michigan Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan’s recruiting operations overhaul continued in a big way on Wednesday afternoon.

Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek is off to Mississippi State in a move that shouldn’t come as a total shock. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has shown a commitment to making needed changes this offseason.

Michigan Wolverines Football
Michigan Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek has resigned (Brandon Brown)

While Dudek did a terrific job of scheduling calls, coordinating self-guided visits and keeping parents informed during the pandemic, there seemed to be a lack of aggression within the recruiting department.

Coaches obviously have on-field responsibilities, so having a full-time recruiting staff that is willing to keep contact with recruits when coaches are overwhelmed with game planning, practice, etc. and also willing to build a wide network of resources with high school coaches, trainers and others is imperative.

In fact, it’s the lifeline of any major college football program.

