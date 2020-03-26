News More News
What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Defensive Line Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan’s newest defensive line commit literally came out of nowhere.

Just hours after a FaceTime call with head coach Jim Harbaugh, New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep’s Dominick Giudice went from little known two-star prospect with no P5 offers to a Michigan commit at the center of the recruiting world.

While it was a shocking take to everyone outside of the Michigan program, Giudice could be a diamond in the rough and true steal this cycle. This is a guy that the staff evaluated and loved on film.

Arizona defensive lineman Quintin Somerville holds a Michigan offer
Arizona defensive lineman Quintin Somerville holds a Michigan offer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A big-bodied, athletic prospect, Giudice possesses the traits the Wolverines value in defensive linemen. And by the way, he recorded an eye-popping 24 sacks as a junior. The motor and upside are certainly there.

With that said, Giudice is still a project take, and it is imperative for the Wolverines to land elite level defensive linemen this cycle. That especially holds true for the defensive tackle position.

