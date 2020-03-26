Michigan’s newest defensive line commit literally came out of nowhere.

Just hours after a FaceTime call with head coach Jim Harbaugh, New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep’s Dominick Giudice went from little known two-star prospect with no P5 offers to a Michigan commit at the center of the recruiting world.

While it was a shocking take to everyone outside of the Michigan program, Giudice could be a diamond in the rough and true steal this cycle. This is a guy that the staff evaluated and loved on film.