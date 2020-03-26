What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Offensive Line Recruiting
Michigan now has two Rivals250 offensive linemen in its 2021 recruiting class.
The Wolverines locked up an early pledge from Top 50 in-state tackle Giovanni El-Hadi and scored with four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy center Greg Crippen on Wednesday.
And Michigan isn’t done yet.
UM offensive line coach Ed Warinner and company are in the brink of putting together a highly touted offensive line haul.
After all, the Wolverines appear to lead for four-star Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country day offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, who visited earlier this month and recently named Michigan in his Top 4.
