What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Tight End Recruiting

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan scored a big win on the recruiting trail this week when Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen gave the Wolverines a commitment.

Hansen is a complete tight end that can make athletic plays as a pass catch and come in-line and help with blocking in the run game.

Michigan prioritized Hansen early and continued pushing for him throughout the dead period. A second video chat with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ultimately sealed the deal and now, the Wolverines have a top prospect at the position onboard.

Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.
Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.

But Michigan isn’t quite done at tight end just yet.

After only landing three-star recruit Matthew Hibner last cycle, the Wolverines are looking to take two at the position. Hansen has locked up one spot, which obviously means there is one more remaining.

Ideally, Michigan would pair Hansen with fellow Rivals100 tight end Thomas Fidone. The Wolverines have been going all in for Fidone for the last couple of months and were supposed to get him on campus before the abrupt dead period

