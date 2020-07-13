What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Wide Receiver Recruiting
Michigan is still on a recruiting hot streak.
The Wolverines went back to California and reeled in a commitment from three-star Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Friday afternoon.
Worthy became the third wide receiver in in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Rivals250 prospect Cristian Dixon and three-star recruit Markus Allen.
Worthy is a speed demon that will terrorize defenses in the slot, Allen is your typical, big outside wide out and Dixon has size, great route running ability and enough speed to take the top off a defense.
Overall, it's a very strong haul for Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and company.
So what's next at the position?
