It's official. Four-star, Rivals250 wide receiver Karmello English is a Michigan Wolverine, becoming the 22nd commit in the class and the highest-rated prospect to sign with Michigan in the early signing period.

English had over 1,600 people watching on his instagram live as he announced his pledge to the Wolverines over the likes of Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Jackson State.

Michigan was the first team to host English following his decommitment from Auburn, and continued to develop the relationship with him until the end.

Maize & Blue Review takes a closer look at what English's commitment means for Michigan below.