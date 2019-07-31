With the start of fall camp for the Michiagn Wolverines just days away, here’s a look at what’s being written about U-M ahead of fall camp: • In an ESPN article, Phil Steele says that the Wolverines have the seventh-best quarterback situation in the nation. “Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson returns after a productive first season in maize and blue, as he threw for 2,600 yards while throwing 22 TDs and seven interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes,” Steele writes. “The depth here is outstanding, with three very highly touted players backing up Patterson, led by sophomore Dylan McCaffrey. With a more up-tempo pace under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Patterson could be one of the Big Ten's top signal-callers this season.”

Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson will be a leader for the Wolverines this season. (AP Images)

• Aaron McMann of MLive previewed the start of Michigan’s fall camp. In his preview article, he broke down some of the key storylines heading into the fall. “Could this be Patterson’s breakout season,” McMann writes. “Michigan is set to play a more up-tempo offense, one that is designed to get the receivers the ball in space. That could mean a bigger season statistically for Patterson, who was efficient in the times he did throw the ball in 2018. Can he maintain the type of mistake-free football he played last fall? If so, he’s poised to land near the top of the Big Ten charts offensively by the time all is said and done. Can Michigan find a RB? They have bodies, and potential, but who will rise to the top and differentiate themselves as Michigan’s No. 1 ball carrier? At the moment, the Wolverines must rely on former walk-on and third-string back Tru Wilson for production. Can Christian Turner stay healthy? How fast can Zach Charbonnet get into the swing of things? Don’t be surprised if Michigan starts the season distributing carries by-committee. Now or never for Black We know what Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins can do. And both are in position for big seasons if they can stay healthy. The same especially goes for Tarik Black, who’s been hampered by foot fractures each of the last two seasons. Black returned for the final six games last season but was a virtual ghost, catching four passes for a total of 35 yards. Can he get back to being the Black we saw early in 2017, when he lead Michigan in receptions (11) and receiving yards (149) through the first three games?”

• Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News wrote about Michigan’s running back position. “Shoved to the back-burner in all the discussion about Michigan’s new offense — a no-huddle, hurry-up installed by new coordinator Josh Gattis — is the lack of experience at running back, Chengelis writes.” “While the focus has been on the quarterbacks and receivers — they made for an explosive combination at Alabama last season where Gattis was co-offensive coordinator — running backs coach Jay Harbaugh assured during the spring that the running backs will play a vital role in how this offense operates. “We’re still a run-first team and the runs that we’re running aren’t that much different,” Harbaugh said in April. Michigan is without considerable experience at the position, however. Karan Higdon, who rushed for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games last season, is gone, and Chris Evans, who had 423 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, was suspended for a year by the university. Tru Wilson, formerly a walk-on, is the most experienced returning back entering preseason camp, which opens Friday. Wilson rushed for 364 yards on 62 carries last year and had one score. Christian Turner was being talked up late last season and during bowl week but was slowed this spring by a few injuries. He had 95 yards on 20 carries last season. And then there’s freshman Zach Charbonnet, who missed spring practice while recovering from knee surgery Michigan knew he required when he was signed. The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Charbonnet rushed for 4,741 yards and 62 touchdowns during his high school career in California. He has received high praise from coaches and teammates for the work he’s done in the weight room since he arrived as an early enrollee. “I really like the running back, Zach,” viper Khaleke Hudson said recently at Big Ten media days when asked about freshmen who have impressed him. “He’s looking real good in the weight room. You could just tell when a guy wants it, when a guy is serious about his business. He’s one of them guys.”