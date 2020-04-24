The New Orleans Saints selected former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Ruiz has New Orleans buzzing. A look around the internet at what they're saying about Ruiz going in the first round to New Orleans. RELATED: NFL Draft: Cesar Ruiz Goes To New Orleans At No. 24 Overall RELATED: The Final Projections & Position Rankings For Michigan's 13 Draft Hopefuls

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The New Orleans Saints selected former Michigan Wolverines football center in the first round. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Jeff Duncan, Larry Holder and Katherine Terrell, The Athletic: 'The Saints didn't draft Cesar Ruiz to be a backup': N.O. staff roundtable Terrell: Look, teams figured out the key to beating Drew Brees was to beat him up the middle. Why wouldn’t the Saints try to fix that? And they weren’t exactly happy with how Larry Warford played down the stretch. I think it’s the safe, smart pick. Duncan: I love the pick. Saints scout Mike Baugh said something Thursday that resonated: God only makes so many big men capable of playing this game at a high level. The Saints know that. That’s why they have drafted so many offensive and defensive linemen in the first and second rounds the past few years. They know it’s difficult to find really good ones in the later rounds of the draft. Ruiz is the top-rated center in the draft and has the flexibility to also play guard, if needed. He and Erik McCoy can form a dynamic interior duo for years to come.

ESPN NFL Staff, 2020 NFL draft: Pros and cons for every first-round pick Why they picked him: This isn't a "sexy" pick, but it's actually the one position coach Sean Payton identified by name as a draft need. Either Ruiz or standout 2019 rookie Erik McCoy could move to right guard as an eventual replacement for Pro Bowler Larry Warford, who is heading into the final year of his contract. It's also not out of the question that the Saints shop Warford. Biggest question: Should the Saints have put more of a priority on a wide receiver, linebacker or edge rusher who could help them win a Super Bowl in 2020? The Saints seem to be all-in with 41-year-old QB Drew Brees and 30-something free-agent signings Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins. But it's hard to doubt the Saints' history of O-line investments. -- Mike Triplett

CBS Sports, 2020 NFL Draft grades: Saints get an 'A' for selecting Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 overall 24. New Orleans Saints: A Pete Prisco: I love this player. Would go to the Pro Bowl for seven or eight years as a center. But where is he going to play for the Saints? I thought he'd be a great center, but he'll probably play right guard for them. Good player, but strange pick by the Saints. Fantasy impact Dave Richard: The rich get richer -- New Orleans' offensive line was already one of the better front fives in football, but the addition of Cesar Ruiz just makes them that much better. It really doesn't change much for the Saints' skill-position players in Fantasy, but it does make Alvin Kamara's job easier to do.

Phil Anastasia, Philadelphia Inquirer: Camden’s Cesar Ruiz drafted 24th overall by New Orleans Saints Ruiz spent his first two years at Camden High. He was regarded as a team leader and a burgeoning star when he transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with the blessing of Camden coach Dwayne Savage. The star lineman played his final two high school seasons for the prestigious prep school but stayed close with his former teammates and coaches in Camden. “This is the reason why you coach,” Savage said via text. “To share moments like this with your players. Usually you hope for college graduation or a wedding ceremony but first-round draft pick, words cannot describe how happy I am for Cesar and his family.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: NFL Draft grades 2020: Live results & analysis for every pick in Round 1 Grade: B The Saints were attached to linebacker first, wide receiver second and quarterback a distant third. But going for Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds), the best interior offensive line prospect, is a shrewd move for 2021, when All-Pro right guard Larry Warford will be a free agent. That is bound to be Ruiz’s position after the Saints locked up Andrus Peat to a new deal at left guard and drafted Erik McCoy for center in the second round last year.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: NFL Draft: Cesar Ruiz Goes To New Orleans At No. 24 Overall Ruiz becomes Michigan's fifth first-round pick of the Jim Harbaugh era, joining DB Jabrill Peppers, DE Taco Charlton, LB Devin Bush and DE Rashan Gary. "[The Saints are getting] versatility," ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said. "You got a guy who started at guard — five starts at right guard early on — then the last two years, he’s anchored that Michigan Wolverine line [at center]. "… He’s a run blocker. Head up or on the move, he can pull and get to the second level. In pass protection, good technique, feet, he can mirror, he can re-anchor. Versatility, I think that’s the key here; it’s the ability to fill a hole at center or guard. Cesar Ruiz, clearly the best center in the draft, and as a guard you can argue that he was one of the top guys at that spot. I think it’s a nice pick for a team with a veteran quarterback near the end of a great career for Drew Brees, to get a guy like Cesar Ruiz to help the interior.”

Austin Meek, The Athletic: What Michigan OL Cesar Ruiz will bring to the New Orleans Saints Ruiz could have polished his technique with another year at Michigan, but his rapid climb in the eyes of draft evaluators — from mid-round projections to late-first/early-second potential — underscored why he decided to turn pro. He backed up his decision with a strong showing at the combine, where he posted top-10 marks for offensive linemen in the bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle run. Along with his play on the field, Ruiz was known at Michigan for his always-present smile and effervescent personality. His outlook on life was forged by tough circumstances: When Ruiz was 8, his father was killed in a hit-and-run while helping another driver change a tire alongside a New Jersey highway. Since then, Ruiz has made a point to be a positive force for the people around him. “This whole entire experience is dedicated to that whole situation, that tragedy,” Ruiz said. “I still do it, every night, every day, I think about it. If my dad was here to see what I’m doing right now, he would be mind blown. So, I’m still playing for my dad, I still play through my dad, my dad still lives through me. And that’s how it’s always going to be.”

Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network: Cesar Ruiz fits the Saints Philosophy In today’s National Football League, a team can never settle. Bringing in young and talented offensive lineman like Ruiz is proof New Orleans acknowledges they must get better as a team in 2020. Saints offensive line coach, Dan Roushar, will have another potential young NFL star to groom. It’s possible some Saints fans will not immediately gravitate towards Ruiz. I offer one name to encourage those fans. Ryan Ramczyk. A day after the selection, the Ruiz’ impact in the hold great possibilities. Only time will tell. For the moment, I trust the Saints front office decision to draft Cesar Ruiz. One day they could consider this as a great decision for the player, team, and NFL. The Ruiz selection by the New Orleans may not be the flashy "big name" pick Saints fans wanted, but he is a solid player and fits the New Orleans Saints' team philosophy.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Cesar Ruiz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick STRENGTHS —Two-year starter at center who has experience at guard and brings both positional and schematic versatility. —Excellent quickness from snap to block; quick to make contact with defenders. —Great balance when locked up with a defender; rarely ends up on the ground and has good leg drive. —Good enough lower-body flexibility and power to drive defenders in the run game, but it mostly shows up with his quickness when asked to get to the second level. —Young prospect (turns 21 in June) who has tons of room for development in his technique and plenty of room on his frame for growth. —Excellent latch-and-drive ability with defensive linemen and linebackers. —Uses hands well in passing game to keep defenders from penetrating.