There is no denying that Saturday is a huge one for Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh. After the stumble against Wisconsin that resulted in a 35-14 shellacking that wasn't as close as the final score indicated, the Wolverines took their anger out on a hapless Rutgers squad to the tune of 52-0. However, we didn't learn much about U-M in that one, other than the fact that Harbaugh and his squad had Chris Ash's number (and, quite frankly, who didn't?).

This is the week we learn about the 2019 Michigan football team, and several local experts are picking the Wolverines to prevail (see below). "I believe that Saturday is the defining moment of the Harbaugh era," FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, who will be on the call Saturday at noon, said this week while appearing on 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd. Though Klatt predicted a close game he did admit "if they do [win], there's at least hope; if they don't, [they're in] serious trouble. … I think it's indefendable [sic] if they lose this weekend." Here's a look around the web at what others are saying about the Wolverines heading into Saturday:

After rushing 41 times for 190 yards and three scores in the first two games, Michigan football freshman Zach Charbonnet has rushed only seven times for 28 yards in the last two contests. (USA Today Sports Images)

Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh has a ton of NFL experience. That's not helping Michigan football But in the process of modernizing the playbook, there is a question of whether Michigan’s identity has been sacrificed as it has moved away from the straightforward, physical persona encapsulated in Harbaugh’s pro-style scheme. In the wake of their 21-point loss to Wisconsin last month, the Wolverines struggled to define themselves as they attempted to rebuild on the fly. Harbaugh, too, appeared at a loss trying to understand the makeup of this Michigan team. “I think all of your somewhat traditional coaches, I think they are all have some growing pains going to this modern version of the game, so to speak,” said an NFL executive, who spoke to the Free Press on condition of anonymity. But, in many ways, they have no choice. The evolution of personnel trends have affected the talent available at certain positions. Tight ends and fullbacks are not as readily found in high school because of the schemes run at that level, according to [executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim] Nagy. There is also the question of time college programs can invest in teaching a system considering elite players will only spend three years on campus before pursuing their NFL dreams. Pro-style playbooks are particularly intricate, and with an increased emphasis on playing dynamic freshmen as quickly as possible to maximize their time in the program, simpler spread offenses have become more attractive in all corners of college football.

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: Michigan vs. Iowa: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview UM was able to enjoy a much-needed 52-0 win over Rutgers last week. Following its loss to Wisconsin the week prior, there were plenty of doubts surrounding the program, and anything less than a blowout over the weakest team in the Big Ten would have only turned up the pressure even more. Still, one win over Rutgers doesn't mean Michigan has solved all its problems. This Iowa team it will face enters this game with a 4-0 record and blew out Middle Tennessee 48-3 last week. Michigan opened its season with a 40-21 win over the same Blue Raiders team. While there's been plenty made of Jim Harbaugh's record against ranked teams at Michigan, he's done better at home than on the road. The Wolverines are 5-3 in Michigan Stadium against such opponents. Of course, on the other side of that coin, Harbaugh's Wolverines are only 1-5 against teams ranked higher than them anywhere. When it comes to facing ranked opponents, Iowa is a lot like Michigan but without the expectations. Since 2015 when Harbaugh took over at Michigan, the Hawkeyes have gone 41-16 overall. Michigan is 41-15. Iowa has gone 35-7 against unranked teams. Michigan is 33-4. Iowa is 6-9 against ranked teams, while Michigan is 8-11. Of course, another difference between the programs that has nothing to do with the expectations is that Iowa has played in a Big Ten Championship Game since Harbaugh returned to Michigan. Michigan has not.

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: If Jim Harbaugh intends to quiet critics, Michigan football better beat Iowa The Hawkeyes are ranked, undefeated, and menacing up front, not unlike the Badgers. Which means that Harbaugh will get a chance to see if his emphasis on physicality in practice the last couple of weeks will make a difference. Because Iowa is good. And a good test at the right time. Beat the Hawkeyes and the conversation about Harbaugh’s handle on this program quiets. For now. Or at least until U-M travels to Penn State in a couple of weeks. But lose to Iowa? Or, worse, get manhandled for the second time this season? Doubt returns. Maybe even resignation. … Harbaugh needs this game as much as any he’s needed since he arrived in Ann Arbor almost five years ago. His players know this. The Wolverines are relatively healthy. Even though it was against Rutgers, the offense gained some confidence a week ago. And the game is in Ann Arbor. Also, Iowa may be as physical as Wisconsin, but it doesn’t have the same running attack. The pick: U-M 23, Iowa 20

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Wojo's Pigskin Picks Iowa at Michigan: Iowa is another of those old-fashioned smashmouthy teams, and that doesn’t bode well for Michigan. The Wolverines are still plucking Badger cleats and teeth out of their backsides from two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes have won five of the past six meetings, but as always, I’m picking based on the transitive Rutgers scale. Iowa beat the Scarlet-Faced Knights, 30-0; Michigan beat them, 52-0. Wolverines by 22? Let’s not get ridiculous. Pick: Michigan 27-17

Ben Brown, Pro Football Focus: PFF Top 25 College Football Power Rankings following Week 5 Michigan has the opportunity to silence their critics with a home matchup against Iowa on Saturday. With five of their remaining nine games coming against ranked opponents, the Wolverines have the hardest remaining schedule of any team outside of the SEC. Their playoff hopes may be all but gone, but if they run the table, they have a chance to pull off some upsets and get into the Big Ten title game.