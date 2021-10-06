What They're Saying On Aidan Hutchinson's Draft Stock Through Five Games

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has not just been his team's best player through five games this season. His play has put him in the conversation as one of the best in college football and, by extension, the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Hutchinson had a case to be an early pick in the 2021 cycle had entered, but he elected to return to Michigan for his senior season. His team's outlook and has pro prospects have skyrocketed with his play so far in Michigan's 5-0 start.

His 4.5 sacks through five games put him on pace for a double-digit sack campaign, but those numbers alone are not reflective of how dominant he has been. Hutchinson's ability to create havoc and pile up pressures has turned heads across the country.

Here is a look at how the senior captain is being viewed in NFL Draft circles after a dominant first month of the season.