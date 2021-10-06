What They're Saying On Aidan Hutchinson's Draft Stock Through Five Games
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has not just been his team's best player through five games this season. His play has put him in the conversation as one of the best in college football and, by extension, the 2022 NFL Draft class.
Hutchinson had a case to be an early pick in the 2021 cycle had entered, but he elected to return to Michigan for his senior season. His team's outlook and has pro prospects have skyrocketed with his play so far in Michigan's 5-0 start.
His 4.5 sacks through five games put him on pace for a double-digit sack campaign, but those numbers alone are not reflective of how dominant he has been. Hutchinson's ability to create havoc and pile up pressures has turned heads across the country.
Here is a look at how the senior captain is being viewed in NFL Draft circles after a dominant first month of the season.
The Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy shared words of praise prior to the Rutgers game
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson - Pick No. 7 overall (New England Patriots)
"Hutchinson can be dominant when he's on and through five games of Michigan's season he has 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble." - 10/4/21
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso - Pick No. 9 overall (Philadelphia Eagles)
"Hutchinson is freaky athletic and a three-down talent who can ultimately replace some of the aging veterans on the edge for Philadelphia. Plus, Derek Barnett is a free agent after this season." - 10/6/21
The Draft Network's Brentley Weissman - Pick No. 4 overall (New York Giants)
"Hutchinson is one of the biggest risers in this year’s class. He flashes high-end disruptor potential and plays with outstanding technique with athleticism to match. The Giants appear to have found a nice edge defender in rookie Azeez Ojulari, but you can simply never have too many pass rushers. Hutchinson would be a great player to add to this struggling Giants defensive front seven." - 10/4/21
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. - Fifth-ranked player in latest Big Board (Up from 13)
"In the preseason, I led off my write-up on the Michigan edge rusher with, 'I think Hutchinson could have a big year.' Well, that's what he's doing. He has (4.5) sacks and a forced fumble in four games, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. He looks outstanding so far. Hutchinson played only 144 defensive snaps last season before he injured his leg against Indiana and had to have surgery, and the Michigan defense cratered after he was hurt. He was outstanding as a sophomore in 2019, putting up 4.5 sacks and creating havoc in the backfield (10.5 total tackles for loss)." - 9/30/21
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer - No. 16 overall to Kansas City Chiefs
"The Chiefs could use a boost in their pass rush with a productive player built to excel in their scheme. Hutchinson uses great technique and strength to rack up sacks." - 10/3/21
Hutchinson and his Michigan teammates will have another shot at putting on a show before a national audience on Saturday night in a road tilt with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast set for ABC.
---
